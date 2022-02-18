During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Keith Lee and the WWE gimmick that he had. The wrestling legend wasn’t a fan of that character. However, he also thinks that the newest AEW star does moves that he should not be doing due to his size.

“I didn’t like it, I said I didn’t like it,” he said on Lee’s WWE gimmick. “I thought Keith Lee had a lot of potential, but when you’re a monster like Keith Lee, you should go out and be one. There again, Keith Lee is a hell of an athlete, and he does a lot of things, just say, for instance, I teach a lot of big guys at my school.

“Certain things we teach them, I say, ‘hey man, I am just teaching you this just so you know it. This is something that you’re never going to actually do in the ring, in front of people. That’s not what this is for, it’s a training session.’ Keith Lee did a lot of things that he did in training in the ring that a big man that is north of 300 pounds should not be doing. That’s just my opinion.”

Booker T went on to talk about the moves in more detail. He made it clear that the Limitless One needs to start trying to figure things out. That’s because he won’t be able to do those moves forever.

“Well, the thing is, for Keith Lee, it’s not that he can’t do it,” he pointed out. “I don’t think he’s limited or anything like that. It’s the fact that he’s a 300 plus pound man that can do a leapfrog, so he does it. He’s a 300 plus pound man that can springboard over the top rope, so he does it. But trust me, as he get’s older, he isn’t going to be able to do none of that. He’d better try to figure this out now.”

Booker T gave experience from his own career in regards to moves he stopped doing. The WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he relaxed on specific moves in order to make his career last longer.

“The things that I did early in my career, let’s say when I was 25. I stopped doing when I was 30,” he said. “Because I said, ‘I’ve got to figure out how to get some longevity out of my body, I need people to feel me from a work perspective, from a psychology perspective, from a storytelling perspective.’ I think my career lasted a whole lot longer.

“Keith Lee is in a position where he’s going to have to figure it out, as far as being able to go out there and do that stuff. The thing is, you do that stuff and you go, ‘why, why did I do it?’ That’s the question that I think is going to be posed to Keith Lee in the future.”

