On a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Keith Lee making his debut for AEW. The WWE legend believes that the former NXT Champion was exceptional with his conditioning.

“I can see Keith Lee coming in and making an impact, going into the ladder match, that’s big,” he said. “For me, Keith Lee coming back, short tights, no shirt. You can tell he was feeling himself just a little bit. This time off was probably a lot of training sessions in the gym, late-night, getting ready for this debut. He was actually quite exceptional as far as conditioning, coming back after this long of a layoff. Especially with the big moves over the top and whatnot.”

Keith Lee is going to be competing in the ladder match at AEW Revolution. Winning that would earn him a shot at the TNT Championship in the future. However, Booker T thinks Lee could be a main event player immediately.

“Keith Lee could be that player, and immediately, he goes to the top of the food chain,” he stated. “As being one of those guys that can be a player from an AEW World Title perspective. Put him right in the mix with anybody, and I think you’ve got something there.”

Booker T also gave his thoughts on some comments about Keith Lee’s weight that surfaced. However, he believes that wrestlers will cover themselves up if they don’t look great. The Hall Of Famer also pointed out that Keith has never been a bodybuilder.

“I do know this as a performer — when you look at yourself in the mirror and you are not feeling yourself, you’re going to cover it up. I’m serious,” he added. “You’re going to go, ‘okay, let me wear some long tights or something this week.’ There’s no way Keith Lee’s weight was up and he’s got short tights on and he’s out flexing his chest, it’s just not going to happen.

“It may have looked that way to him on television, but I don’t think he was in better or worse shape than Keith Lee has ever been. Keith Lee has never been a bodybuilder, and Keith Lee has never made his money on what he looked like from a physical perspective.”

