Wardlow Says He Has 'Girls Chained Up In My Bedroom'

On tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage," Wardlow will be putting his TNT Championship on the line when he squares off against a new but familiar face — Matt Taven of The Kingdom. Before that, however, the imposing presence that is Wardlow stopped by SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" to discuss the match, tonight's episode in general, how he prepares for the bigger matches, and even a little Halloween.

"Horror characters are essentially pro wrestlers," Wardlow said. "They have a character, theme song, and gimmick."

It wouldn't be a stretch to consider Wardlow a horror character. After all, he holds a 23-2 overall record this year as he continues to tear the AEW Men's division apart like a cold assassin, but when pressed on who in AEW he could imagine as a good horror villain, no answer came to the champion's mind. Instead, he offered this bit of information when the television series "You" was brought up.

"I don't know who would have people chained up in his basement," he continued, referencing "You" main character Joe Goldberg's penchant for trapping people in his basement. "I have girls chained up in my bedroom, but no one in my basement," Wardlow joked.

The current holder of the TNT Championship, Wardlow has reigned for just over 100 days. He'll be looking to continue that streak against former ROH World Champion Matt Taven. Taven just recently made his AEW debut during an episode of "Rampage" on October 14 alongside Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett. The Kingdom had been previously in Impact Wrestling.