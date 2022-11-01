The First Ladder Match In WCW History Was A Big Win For Eddie Guerrero

The late Eddie Guerrero is one of the most revered performers in wrestling history, but he definitely wasn't an overnight success. In fact, one of his first big star-making matches also happened to be the first ladder match ever held in WCW.

That match would pit rising star Guerrero against Syxx, formerly known as the 1-2-3 Kid and later to be known as X-Pac, but perhaps best known today by his birth name, Sean Waltman The pair battled it out for the company's United States Championship, held by Guerrero at the time. It is a belt with a storied history of its own that originated in NWA before moving over to WCW and eventually WWE, where it's still fought for today.

The bout would end in somewhat controversial fashion, with both Guerrero and Syxx pulling down the championship at the same time. The two fought over the title at the top of the ladder before Guerrero struck Syxx with the belt, who fell from the top, giving Guerrero the victory. This win helped elevate Guerrero within WCW, and paved the way for his eventual superstardom.