Nick Aldis Comments On Being The Face Of NWA

NWA star Nick Aldis relishes being the face of the promotion he calls home. Aldis first signed with the NWA back in 2017 and he hasn't looked back since. He is considered by most to be the company's top star, and it's a responsibility that he doesn't take lightly. Aldis appeared on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" and he expressed gratitude for being the face of the NWA despite not having a run with the World Heavyweight Championship in over a year.

"I have enjoyed the fact that I've been the face of the company and the brand, and I do appreciate that it's still the case even a year after holding the title," Aldis said. "I haven't held the title since I dropped it last summer." Being the center of attention isn't all that Aldis cares about, however. He also takes pride in helping the rest of the NWA locker room earn steady income.

"I think that when I look around and I see, some of them are my friends and some of the people I greatly admire and respect, and to know that they're now getting a regular payment in their bank account every couple of weeks for being a pro wrestler because the NWA, Billy [Corgan] felt comfortable enough with me steering the ship so to speak that it could grow to that level where some of the boys could get taken care of, and they can pay their bills, and feed their families, that's sort of the ultimate high point for me," Aldis said. Aldis was originally booked for a world title shot at NWA 74, but was later removed from the match.

