Jon Moxley Will Face Member Of The Firm On 11/2 AEW Dynamite

Over the past few months, Stokely Hathaway put together a team consisting of W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Ethan Page. The group would officially come together at All Out earlier this year to help an unknown masked man win the Casino Ladder Match. This masked figure was later revealed to be the returning MJF. Since then, The Firm has been antagonizing and attacking Blackpool Combat Club member and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Next week, Moxley will finally get his hands on at least one member of The Firm.

As announced by Hathaway on last night's "Rampage, Moxley is going to go face Moriarty. on next week's "Dynamite." The announcement was accompanied by a video package promoting Moriarty and his "Taiga Style." Moriarty joined Hathaway earlier this year during AEW's Fight for the Fallen week. After taking on his former mentor, Matt Sydal, and picking up a victory, Moriarty took Hathaway's business card, cementing his heel turn and place in The Firm.

Moriarty is riding a winning streak heading into his match against Moxley. He hasn't lost a singles match since the July 13 episode of "Rampage," when he was defeated by then-Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham. Since then, Moriarty has defeated Sydal, Dante Martin, Ren Jones, and Fuego Del Sol. Will Moriarty be able to continue his winning streak, or will Moxley shift the paradigm?