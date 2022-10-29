WWE NXT's Cora Jade Dresses As Her 'Mother' For Halloween Match

While the days of young wrestlers idolizing icons such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is far from over, a new generation of WWE performers have been inspired by more recent wrestling stars.

Few examples of this are more notable than NXT's Cora Jade's admiration for former Divas Champion AJ Lee, a love that Jade showed at a recent NXT live event in Melbourne, Fla. During the Halloween Battle Royal, Jade dressed up as none other than Lee, complete with Lee's signature skip to the ring, theme music, and a replica Divas Championship in her possession.

"Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne," Jade posted in a caption of her costume to her Instagram, "S/o to my mother @theajmendez."

This wasn't the first time Jade's affinity for the former Divas Champion has been on display, with her recently saying that Lee and AEW's Saraya were two of her primary inspirations for her to become a pro wrestler. Lee shares a similar admiration for the NXT star, responding to a tweet of her costume by jokingly stating, "OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a DNA test."

Jade wasn't the only person in the Halloween battle royal to pay homage to her role model. Jade's tag team partner-turned-rival Roxanne Perez dressed up as none other than Bayley for the event, specifically in honor of Bayley's old persona as "The Hugger."