Jake And Logan Paul Recently FaceTimed With WWE Hall Of Famer

Logan Paul, who is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, has recently been in contact with a two-time WWE Hall of Famer on FaceTime with his brother Jake Paul.

"I talked to both of them last week, they FaceTimed me," Ric Flair said on the "To Be The Man" podcast. "I think he [Logan] has done a hell of a job [in WWE]. I think he's done great. I mean, that stuff he did with The Miz, I didn't anticipate him being that good. Those kids are good athletes. My only advice to Jake Paul would be, don't call out Mike Tyson. Anderson Silva, OK. I like Anderson, I know him personally, but I wouldn't want to mess with Mike Tyson because I see Mike all the time. That might be more than he can chew."

While Logan Paul prepares to face "The Tribal Chief" in Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul is set to collide with Anderson Silva this Saturday in what will be his sixth professional boxing match. Jake is so far undefeated in the boxing ring, having defeated AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley twice. Jake's bout with Silva will take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in an eight-round contest. Prior to signing with WWE, Logan Paul, who rose to fame on YouTube, competed in three boxing matches – one amateur, one exhibition, and one professional bout. His exhibition match came against boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr., while his only professional encounter saw him lose to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.

