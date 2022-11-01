Shawn Michaels Comments How He Is Doing As A WWE Executive

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been involved with "WWE NXT" for several years now, but has taken on even more of a leadership role in the last year as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. During a recent interview on "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul, Michaels discussed what it's like being a "suit" now after years of saying "suck it" on live television.

"Yeah, and I still don't know how I'm doing yet," Michaels said. "Look, I think—I hope, and I really do. Hunter's been built, and trained, and all of that for it. I haven't, but at the same time, I'm developing too down here. And it is, it's something new. Again, I enjoy it. I'm clearly different, and I don't know, I'm a bit less sharp, less distinguished as I mentioned to you."

Michaels compared his role to that of having the best trailer in the park, one that has a really nice fence around it. He's aware of his maturity level and wants to make it fun at the WWE Performance Center.

"Being here, and I think my attitude here at the training center and at NXT, it's about youth, and it's about fun," Michaels added. "I do know that I bring that. I'm obviously older, but I am still a kid inside. I don't have a mature bone in my body. I've literally tried."

"The Heartbreak Kid" noted that it doesn't bother him if WWE doesn't invite him to company board meetings, as it probably means something bad is happening if they do. Michaels remains focused on developing WWE's future stars.