Hammerstone DM'd With WWE Star About Collaboration

Alexander Hammerstone may be the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, but wrestling is not the only unique skill he possesses. Hammerstone also plays guitar on the side as a hobby. Appearing on a recent episode of "Talk is Jericho," Hammerstone revealed he DM'd a WWE star regarding a possible collaboration when it came to playing guitar.

"There was actually one point where [Rick Boogs] and I DM'd a couple of times, I think over the pandemic, about possibly doing some kind of collaboration," Hammerstone said. "I think once he started getting pulled up to the main roster, it becomes a lot more difficult to get, you know, put stuff out there without the approval of the office."

Prior to suffering a major injury at WrestleMania 38, Boogs accompanied Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring for his matches, playing Nakamura's theme song on his electric guitar during his entrance. During the time when he played Nakamura's theme song, Boogs also found himself wrestling, picking up major singles victories over the likes of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Boogs has yet to return from the injury he sustained earlier this year.

Boogs only picked up the guitar to learn Nakamura's theme song – 12 hours prior to his main roster debut. He was successful in his attempt and, along with Nakamura, has been receiving loud crowd reactions when they have appeared together on TV.

