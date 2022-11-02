Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Bold AEW Full Gear Prediction

MJF is considered one of the hottest acts in all of professional wrestling currently and is receiving praise from many critics. During a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie", former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had plenty of praise to give for MJF's promo with William Regal on the October 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite".

"It's MJF, and everybody else is after that," Prinze Jr. stated. "The stories this kid is telling at 26-years-old are unbelievable. I mean, it's so good. Everything is based in reality[...] He's not a heel or a babyface. He is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is completely unique to everyone else in this business right now. Nobody can touch him. Watch what this kid does."

Prinze Jr. talked about how Jim Cornette labeled MJF's angle with Regal his "super villain origin story." Prinze Jr. said MJF's story about how he didn't hear good news from Regal after participating in a WWE tryout was "so personal and touching," and he thought it was interesting that the crowd couldn't help but cheer for him.

MJF is currently slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Full Gear. Prinze Jr. has little doubt about who should win that bout on November 19.

"I don't know how they're going to end this story, but he has a match with the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. So, I am certain MJF beats Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view. But I am in love with this young man. This dude is awesome. I will blow smoke up his a** every single week on this podcast."