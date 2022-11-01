Arn Anderson Lists WWE Stars Who Were Receptive To His Feedback

With a long and successful history in the wrestling business, both in front of the camera and backstage, Arn Anderson is someone whose advice you'll likely want to take in. In a recent episode of his "Arn" podcast, Anderson shared which WWE talent most often listened to his feedback and asked the veteran questions.

"Randy Orton was very receptive," Anderson said. "Cena was, up to a point. Dave Bautista, very receptive. ... Roman Reigns, [at] house shows, he had some matches with Braun Strowman that were just spectacular. He made Braun Strowman a giant. Really enjoyed working with him on that stuff." Anderson continued on to highlight Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode as two more WWE stars that he considered a pleasure to work with putting together matches.

Anderson also spoke about his time working with Cody Rhodes in AEW before Rhodes made a move over to WWE. "[Cody] was a very, very smart guy," Anderson said. "He wanted to know my opinion. I told him the truth, as I saw it, every time. There were times when he looked at me like, 'Did you just say that?'" Anderson cited his "now-infamous" glock promo as one time when Rhodes was shocked at what Anderson said, which matches the reaction of many viewers who were watching along at home.

Following the departure of Rhodes, the status of Anderson in AEW is "in limbo," according to the man himself. While his son Brock is still on the company's roster, he has mostly been relegated to "AEW Dark," filmed in Orlando, Florida, and aired on YouTube, since earlier this year.