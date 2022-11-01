Mick Foley Reveals Why He's 'Likely' Not Coming Back To Wrestling TV

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley hasn't been seen on WWE television for some time. Apparently, that's his own doing. Despite appearing during The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 38 weekend, Foley hasn't appeared for the company on-screen in any capacity since he was the "Raw" General Manager in 2016-17.

Previously, Foley had stated that this was because of his current weight situation, detailing that he was over 300 pounds at age 56. The Hardcore Legend added more context into why he hasn't been involved on-screen in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, "Foley is Pod," revealing that memory has a significant impact on him not appearing.

"I can't remember a written promo and that's one of the reasons why if I do get a call [to appear on WWE] TV, I'm more likely to say no," Foley said. "I saw it in 2012 that I'm making a difference, I thought I was one of the few returning guys who could make a difference, who wanted to make a difference. That was my primary goal, if you're going to bring me back, I want to help out a storyline. I don't want to just get the pop, and promote something I have coming up, I want to make a difference."

Continuing to talk about his memory loss, Foley reiterated that if WWE called, he'd tell them "I cannot remember a storyline." The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how he doesn't want to be a "hanger-on in the back of the old school day" just to be involved on-screen with the company. Although Foley did reveal he's having struggles with short-term memory loss, the Hall of Famer did say that his long-term memory is "as strong as it's ever been."