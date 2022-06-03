WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been synonymous with changing personas throughout the years. From Mankind to Dude Love to Cactus Jack, Foley has become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time without ever sporting a traditional wrestling look. The Hardcore Legend was over the 250-pound mark throughout his illustrious career, carrying around extra weight while taking some of the most devastating bumps in the history of the wrestling business. That having been said, if he’s ever going to return to the ring, he wants to lose some weight first.

During the first-ever episode of the “Foley is Pod” podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed he’s currently over 300 pounds at the age of 56, and that a WWE won’t feel right unless he gets in slightly better shape. Foley’s last appearance on WWE television was at The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

“I’m going to break some news here, I’m not going back on WWE television until I’m under 300 [pounds] because I feel like I’ve let Vince down,” Foley said. “Even if he gets on the phone with me personally and says ‘Mick we’d like to have you back,’ cause I’ve said no on a couple of occasions. I did come back for Undertaker, but I’ve put on a ton of weight since then, too, because … I took my responsibility to keep my local eateries in business during the pandemic seriously!”

Foley was a mainstay during 2016-17 as the “Raw” General Manager before being written off television due to an attack by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt after being relieved of his duties by Stephanie McMahon at the beginning of 2017. It’s unclear if or when we’ll see him on WWE programming again.

