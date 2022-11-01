Sam Adonis Hopes To Shake Stigma Of 'Corey Graves Brother' In MLW

With his upcoming debut for Major League Wrestling this weekend, AAA star Sam Adonis has his sights set on shedding the stigma of being best known as the brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves. In a conversation with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Adonis spoke about the constant comparisons to his brother, and how he's looking to make a name for himself here in the United States.

"I'm really looking forward to breaking that stigma of just being Corey Grave's brother, because I've dealt with that for so long," Adonis said. "And those who know, those who really have come across me and I've seen me do what I do, they know that I've taken it to a level that my brother never really was able to achieve."

Adonis went on to tout his success in countries outside of the United States, and expressed his excitement about getting to show American audiences what he can really do in the ring.

"Yes, granted, he outlasted me a little bit longer in NXT, but at the same time, he never wrestled in an arena in Mexico," Adonis continued. "He's never toured with All Japan Pro-Wrestling. He's never sold 10,000 tickets on his back. So for me personally, deep down, there's a lot I have to show off to people and I think MLW is the perfect place for me to do it."

Adonis is set to make his first MLW appearance at the company's Fightland event, taking place this Sunday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. It was first revealed that Adonis had signed with MLW earlier this month and, as of right now, it is unclear who his opponent will be this weekend.