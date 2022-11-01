Okada Confirms Scrapped NJPW Plan Due To The Pandemic

New Japan Pro Wrestling is obviously based in Japan, however, considering they are one of the premiere wrestling organizations in the world, their travel often is international. One arena NJPW has traveled to in the past is Madison Square Garden; with the company's most recent trip to MSG being on April 6th, 2019, as part of a G1 Supercard show with Ring of Honor. G1 Supercard saw six titles change hands in the state of New York, with Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White in the main event to regain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Okada confirmed NJPW performing in MSG was affected by COVID-19.

"Wrestling in MSG is one of my greatest memories," Okada said. "I don't think I'll ever forget looking out into that crowd as I made my entrance. We had plans to return in 2020 that had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but I would absolutely love to be back in MSG someday."

COVID-19 put many plans on hold and forced certain professional wrestling organizations to move forward without any fans for months. NJPW will be returning to New York for the first time since the pandemic began for the Rumble On 44th Street. However, this will not be taking place in MSG. Rumble On 44th Street will take place on October 28th in Palladium Times Square. Okada and White will be on opposing sides once again in New York, as Okada teams up with Eddie Kingston for the first time ever to take on Juice Robinson and the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion White.

Okada and White will cross paths in singles action once again in the main event of WrestleKingdom 17 on January 4th when Okada attempts to defeat White to win his seventh World Championship in NJPW.