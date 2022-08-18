NJPW Announces Its First North American Show With Stardom Talent

While the working relationship between AEW and New Japan has dominated the headlines in 2022, things are also heating up between New Japan and World Wonder Ring Stardom. The two promotions introduced the IWGP Women's Championship in late July, which followed an announcement earlier in the month that Stardom talent would be working New Japan shows in the United States starting later in the year. We now know the exact date Stardom talent will be showing up at NJPW events.

Early Thursday morning, New Japan posted a press release on its website, announcing that Stardom talent will be appearing on the Rumble on 44th Street event, taking place in New York City on October 28. Barring New Japan adding Stardom talent to upcoming shows in Los Angeles or Las Vegas, this would be the first event New Japan has promoted in America at which Stardom talent will appear. No specific performers have been mentioned for the event at this time.