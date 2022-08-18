NJPW Announces Its First North American Show With Stardom Talent
While the working relationship between AEW and New Japan has dominated the headlines in 2022, things are also heating up between New Japan and World Wonder Ring Stardom. The two promotions introduced the IWGP Women's Championship in late July, which followed an announcement earlier in the month that Stardom talent would be working New Japan shows in the United States starting later in the year. We now know the exact date Stardom talent will be showing up at NJPW events.
Early Thursday morning, New Japan posted a press release on its website, announcing that Stardom talent will be appearing on the Rumble on 44th Street event, taking place in New York City on October 28. Barring New Japan adding Stardom talent to upcoming shows in Los Angeles or Las Vegas, this would be the first event New Japan has promoted in America at which Stardom talent will appear. No specific performers have been mentioned for the event at this time.
Which Stardom talent will appear in new york?
Rumble on 44th Street will occur a little less than a month before New Japan and Stardom will run their first ever co-promoted show, Historic X-over, on November 20 in Tokyo. Stardom had previously announced that the first ever IWGP Women's Champion would be crowned at Historic X-over. As of this writing, neither Stardom nor New Japan has revealed who will compete for the brand new title or if there will be a tournament to determine the first ever champion. As such, it's unclear if the Stardom match in New York will be related to the IWGP Women's Title or not.
Tickets for Rumble on 44th Street will go on sale on August 25. In the meantime, New Japan recently wrapped up their G1 Climax tournament, with Kazuchika Okada defeating Will Ospreay to become the fourth wrestler to win back to back G1's. As a result, he will earn a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. As for Stardom, the promotion is currently running its annual 5-Star Gran Prix tournament, with their next show taking place this Saturday in Osaka.