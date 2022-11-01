Booker T Jokes That WWE Star Stole All His Moves

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has joking revealed that he believes a current WWE star stole his moveset.

"He [R-Truth] stole all my moves. Maybe he stole some of my charisma as well," Booker T said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "R-Truth, man, has been entertaining for quite some time, and he's still at the top of his game. I think R-Truth is better now than he's ever been. I really believe that. I was just so happy to see him in NXT."

R-Truth made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of WWE NXT following his successful return to "WWE Raw," where he beat his former tag team partner The Miz. The former 24/7 Champion appeared during an in-ring segment involving new "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee and Grayson Waller. R-Truth ended up getting physical with Waller, and the pair will now go one-on-one on next week's show.

R-Truth last performed in the ring on "NXT" in 2011, during a time when wrestlers from the main roster were paired with rookies from WWE's developmental system on the show. R-Truth lost to Brodus Clay in his last outing on "NXT" programming, but would appear in a dark match in 2012 against Epico and perform at two "NXT" house shows in 2014, teaming up with Xavier Woods in losing efforts against then-"NXT" Tag Team Champions The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor). R-Truth has currently been contracted to WWE since 2008.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.