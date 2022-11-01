Booker T Names WWE NXT Talent He Wants To Help Reach The Next Level

Booker T sees a lot of potential in plenty of the upcoming talents in "WWE NXT." Alongside Vic Joseph, Booker T has recently taken on the role of analyst behind the booth for the reminted black and gold brand and has used his intuition to see who stands out on the "NXT" roster. Someone who the two-time Hall of Famer has taken an invested interest in is Carmelo Hayes.

"He's one of those guys that I want to see get to that next level and literally just kick it in," Booker said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, noting how important it is to give talent encouragement rather than criticism all the time.

"I'm one of the best motivators, man, that you're going to find. I'm going to make sure, make sure, that those guys know that I'm in their corner. I have nothing to gain from it," he added before praising JD McDonagh who just fought Ilya Dragunov in this week's "NXT" main event.

"I don't know if you got to see that main event but those two guys, those two young guys, they went out there and freaking rocked it."

Another name that gets brought up is Lash Legend. Booker believes the former basketball star has a high ceiling and is only missing a few things to get her on the path to stardom. He makes the pitch for her to get sent to his Reality of Wrestling school in Houston where she can further hone her craft.

"She's a work in progress, but like I say, I got a lot of faith in Lash Legend. I said that from the beginning when I first saw her," Booker said before noting that she's eventually going to be a monster down the road.