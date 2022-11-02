Booker T Comments On Black Representation In WWE

Booker T is quite happy with Black representation in WWE today. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer garnered significant success in his pro wrestling career, and he's thrilled to see Black athletes such as Bianca Belair take over the industry. During an edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the five-time WCW Champion shared why he believes Black representation in the business was once scarce.

"One thing about wrestling I think back then, the reason why we did not gravitate to it was because we didn't see anyone like us that looked like us that was working at the top level," Booker T said. "So, now, hopefully, I gave a little bit of an inspiration to young people, Blacks, people of color, who want to try to get into wrestling."

Booker T mentioned how the likes of Tony Atlas, Rocky Johnson, and Junkyard Dog paved the way for Black superstars such as himself. As far as today's talent is concerned, Booker T heaped praise on two stars.

"That's why I look at someone like Bianca Belair and I say, 'Man, she's money. She's money all day,'" Booker T said. "When I look at Carmelo Hayes, I say, 'Let's put the rocket on this boy, man,' because he could be looking down saying, 'Look, I'm on top of the world, mom. All I need is a chance and an opportunity,' but more importantly, he's got the talent to be able to do it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.