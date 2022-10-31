Wes Lee Names Dream WWE Opponents

Wes Lee wants a crack at some WWE main roster stars. Upon his initial debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, "The Kardiak Kid" remained paired up with his longtime tag team partner Nash Carter with the duo adopting the team name of MSK. While in "NXT," they captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championships on two different occasions. Soon after though, the company released Carter, effectively shifting Lee to singles action.

Since rising up in the ranks of WWE's developmental territory, Lee has racked up a number of impressive victories — including at Halloween Havoc where Lee won the "NXT" North American Championship. But the new North American champ has his eyes on some "RAW" and "Smackdown" talent, too. In speaking with "Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast," Lee revealed which WWE Superstars he'd like to square off with in the future if the opportunities presented themselves.

"There's some selfish ones, like I am a huge fan of AJ Styles," he said. "He has been pivotal to the growth of my career from afar. I've had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times, and when they say not to meet your idols because they will let you down, that is a lie. Every single one of my idols has lived up to and or exceeded my expectations."

Lee named a few others he'd like to go toe-to-toe with in the ring, including "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. "I love the style clashes," Lee said. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle also ranked on Lee's list, in addition to heaping praise onto Mustafa Ali for his in-ring ability and personality, deeming him a "very special individual." Plus, Lee would like to battle one of his good friends, Cedric Alexander.

Lastly, Lee revealed the New Day as dream opponents and inspirations for some recent gear. "That's honestly what my gear for Halloween Havoc was inspired by," he said. "[It was] my New Day-inspired gear because I was hoping that it was going be a new day. It was going to be a new day in my life and in my career, and it was a new day. Yes, it was."