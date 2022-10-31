Indie Promotion That Helped Launch MJF And Danhausen Coming To FITE+

Independent wrestling promotions are making moves when it comes to securing streaming deals. Game Changer Wrestling, for example, hasn't been shy about pushing rumors that they may be finding a new platform soon, and now another notable indie promotion is making it known that they're headed to a new home.

Fightful Select reported Monday morning that midwestern independent promotion Black Label Pro Wrestling will be streaming their events on FITE+, FITE TV's subscription service, going forward. Black Label Pro confirmed the move themselves on social media shortly after the report. The Indiana-based promotion will be one of several independent promotions going to FITE+, as initially reported by Fightful over the weekend, though the full list of promotions joining FITE+ remains unknown.

Founded by owner and promoter Michael Blanton in 2017, Black Label Pro has served as one of the premiere independent promotions in the midwest since it's founding, and has helped give breaks to notable talents such as current AEW stars Darby Allin, Danhausen, and MJF, independent star Warhorse, and countless others. The promotion is also known for their joint shows with GCW, including 2 Cups Stuffed in 2019, 3 Cups Stuffed in 2021, and 4 Cups Stuffed this past September.

The first Black Label Pro event to stream on FITE+ will be Slamilton, the third incarnation of said event. Split into two parts, Slamilton will take place on November 11 and November 12 in Crown Point, Indiana; among the matches scheduled are Calvin Tankman defending the BLP Heavyweight Title against Levi Everett and Tom Lawlor taking on Carlos Romo.