Karrion Kross On If Vince McMahon's Resignation Led To WWE Return

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's exit from the company this past July did not factor into Karrion Kross' decision to return to the WWE, the wrestler recently insisted.

Kross, who along with his real-life wife Scarlett Bordeaux, was released from WWE in late 2021 after a surprisingly flat main roster debut following his dominant run on "NXT." The two-time "NXT" Champion was defeated by Jeff Hardy in his first "Raw" match after having not been pinned prior in his tenure under contract with the company.

But Kross told "The Sun" that he had "no animosity towards anyone at all" and that McMahon's departure from WWE wasn't really a factor in his decision-making process to come back to WWE. "I wasn't overly fond of the concept they had pitched to me when I was coming up on the main roster the first time. But it wasn't anything personal," he told the British outlet. "When you sign a contract with WWE, this is what it is, and I'm very much of the old school belief that whatever I'm given, I'm gonna do my absolute best to get that over so it's enjoyable towards the audience."

Kross said he remained in touch with Triple H after he was released by WWE, but that he would've considered returning even if McMahon had been the one who called him back instead. "Had we received that call from the previous management, if the call went well we would have considered it because at the end of the day it's really about being in front of the fans," Kross added.