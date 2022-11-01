Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason

During an interview with The National, Mysterio opened up about leaving WWE in 2015 to spend more time with family, knowing that he would one day return to the promotion.

"I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family," he said. "But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE. My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home."

This feeling of WWE as home also extends to Mysterio's family, most notably his son Dominik, who officially began his career as a WWE superstar in 2020. In May 2021, Rey and Dominik became the first father-son duo to become WWE Tag Team Champions.