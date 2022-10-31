Kevin Patrick Does This After Every WWE Raw To Get Better As A Commentator

Kevin Patrick has been moving up in the WWE world recently, going from a backstage interviewer to the play-by-play man for "WWE Raw", following WWE's overhaul of their broadcast team. But despite the promotion, Patrick knows how much more work he has to put in given his new role. And he seems to be doing so. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Patrick's partner at the booth, and now on the "After the Bell" podcast, Corey Graves, discussed how Patrick is adapting to his new role.

"Kevin has an incredible work ethic that's earned a lot of respect from a lot of people within WWE, myself included," Graves said. "He doesn't come from the wrestling world, but he is doing everything in his ability to learn and embrace every aspect of this crazy industry." Part of Patrick's work ethic, according to Graves, is learning from mistakes and adapting, something Graves says he and Patrick try to work on following every single show.

"It's going to take time, but he has the desire to learn," Graves said. "He types up these critiques after every "Raw" to get better. I'm optimistic over the work he puts in and the passion he has for this business, which can be difficult for people who come from an outside sport. And I know it's a change — our fans are used to hearing him do backstage interviews, not calling "Raw." But he's really taken the initiative to learn every aspect. We've been sitting at a pub after "Raw" the past few weeks and go over every detail. He's learning different aspects of the business you'll never learn in broadcasting school."