Anthony Bowens Gives Update On Daddy Ass

Ahead of "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday, Anthony Bowens has provided an update on "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. During the October 28 episode of "AEW Rampage," Swerve Strickland abducted and assaulted Gunn while The Acclaimed and Keith Lee were exchanging words in the ring. Strickland appeared on the video screen and was seen in a room with Gunn being held against his will. Strickland used a pair of pliers to injure the fingers of "Daddy Ass" in an attempt to make him stop scissoring. Lee did not approve of his tag team partner's actions.

Bowens provided an update on Gunn's condition in a recent social media post.

"I spoke to Daddy Ass today and he's feeling a bit better," Bowens said. "Baltimore, you can make his birthday special this Wednesday night by bringing him a gift and your signs! The Acclaimed will pick one from the audience to give to Billy live in the ring!"

Gunn will be turning 59 years old this Tuesday. The Acclaimed will be hosting a "Daddy Ass Birthday Bash" on "AEW Dynamite" to celebrate. It's likely that Gunn won't be able to scissor Bowens this week.

The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory have been at odds since the buildup to their first AEW World Tag Team Championship match. Strickland and Lee defeated Bowens and Max Caster to retain the gold at All Out back in September. Just a few weeks later, The Acclaimed received another title opportunity, this time capturing the championships at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."

Along the way, Strickland has been resorting to more villainous tactics, which has drawn the ire of his partner. Time will tell if Swerve In Our Glory can co-exist going into their rubber match against The Acclaimed down the road, or if their clashing philosophies will cost them the match.