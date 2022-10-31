Kevin Nash Opens Up About How He's Feeling Following Son's Passing

It's been a trying year for Kevin Nash. From his very best friend and fellow wrestling legend Scott Hall passing away back in March to his 26-year-old son Tristen tragically and suddenly passing away not even two weeks ago, life is anything but normal for the 63-year-old right now. And while everyone does grieve differently, Nash took to the latest episode of his podcast, "Kliq This," and used that as the avenue to open up on how he's been feeling ever since.

"I'm that clown," Nash said. "I'm smiling on the outside, I'm bawling on the outside. I've sat here all night and 'T' strategically has his chair where it's like half. I always see half his chair. But when I look in the mirror behind him, I can always see all of him. You know how you want something so bad? He was in my dream the other night, and I woke up and just for a moment was like 'Oh god, thank you.'"

Tristen was Kevin and his wife Tamara's only child, who recently started working on his father's podcast, while being a musician and poet as well. Yet regardless of when he was there or not, Nash always went out of his way to promote his son's work — letting everyone know just how much he loved him, and how much he still does love him. So much so that he and his wife continue to call him out at home.

"Every time we walked by his room, every time he had his door open, we'd just say 'Hey T,'" Nash continued. "So now, his door is open all the time. So we still say it. Every time."