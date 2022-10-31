Logan Paul Describes How He Carries Himself Backstage At WWE

Logan Paul has revealed how he typically handles himself behind the scenes during WWE shows. Paul is a social media star, who is also under contract with WWE. He's set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5.

While Paul may ooze confidence, some may be surprised to find out that he doesn't really consider himself a people person. During an appearance on "TimboSugarShow," Paul said he doesn't really seek anyone out in the backstage area.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself," Paul said. "I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for the title in my third match. Like, 'That's ridiculous,' and I acknowledge that, but I don't acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I'm gonna f**k him up in Saudi Arabia. Let's go."

Paul said his silence doesn't have anything to do with the atmosphere at WWE shows, but his own feelings towards people.

"In general, I don't like people," Paul said. "I'm an introvert, and I find that it is getting harder and harder for me to give my energy to strangers. I got my circle, bro. I got my girl, I got my partners in work, and if I'm not working and if I'm not doing leisure, I don't give a f**k, bro."

With that said, Paul understands that getting some advice from WWE veterans could go a long way towards perfecting his craft whenever he is performing inside the ring.

"There are some really good people in the WWE, and I should get out there and what's more, learn from them," Paul admitted. "Like start picking brains, I just — f**k bro, it's so much energy to talk to people, dude."

