Brutus Beefcake Weighs In On The Acclaimed's Scissoring Craze

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make up The Acclaimed, and represent AEW as their current World Tag Team Champions. And in recent weeks, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken on a life of its own alongside their buddy Billy Gunn. So much so that even Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is weighing in. On the latest episode of "Good Karma Wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer had something to say on the craze that's been sweeping through AEW.

We are talking about scissors, after all.

"It's a big compliment for me because at least they're not trying to be a barber," Beefcake cracked with a chuckle. "The scissors are just so over and so powerful that you can't hardly blame them for wanting to bring them back and utilize them."

While The Acclaimed are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Swerve in Our Glory — comprised of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland — at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, there's been plenty of time for fun along the way. Whether it's been the Philadelphia Phillies performing the world-famous "scissoring" gesture in their dugout or Caster declaring himself a Phillies fan, it's clear that everyone loves The Acclaimed.

Well, almost everyone. The fun was emphatically put on hold during last week's episode of "Rampage," when Strickland appeared on the video screen to show the world that he had abducted the man now lovingly known as "Daddy Ass" while Caster, Bowens, and even Lee proceeded to look on in shock.