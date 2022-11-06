Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has described what makes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a special talent.

"I think he's doing great," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he's solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that's what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is."

Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut in June 2004 and would eventually sign for WWE in April 2011. After performing for WWE's development brand, Florida Championship Wrestling, Moxley debuted on the main roster in 2012 – as Dean Ambrose – as part of The Shield faction alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The trio would become a huge hit with fans before Rollins would turn on his teammates in 2014. Moxley would go on to win the WWE Championship after cashing in his newly-won Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake event in June 2016.

Moxley left WWE in April 2019 and would debut at All Elite Wrestling's inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, the following month. Since joining Tony Khan's promotion, Moxley has won the AEW World Championship on three occasions, most recently defeating Bryan Danielson to win the vacant title on the September 21 "Grand Slam" episode of "AEW Dynamite."

