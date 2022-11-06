Karrion Kross Believes Win Over Top WWE Star Will Be Career-Changing

Karrion Kross feels that once a top WWE superstar is defeated, it'll create a seismic shift in a performer's career. Kross is referring to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The "Tribal Chief" hasn't been pinned since 2019 and is the top star in WWE. During an interview with The Sun, Kross shared his belief that whoever eventually pins Reigns will have the rocket ship attached to their back.

"I think the very first person that pins Roman Reigns is going to have a career-changing situation occurring for themselves," Kross said. "Not only will they become champion, but they are finally beating someone who has been undefeated for over two years. I plan on that being me, which is why I need to stay in Drew McIntyre's head so he doesn't figure it out before I did."

Kross did tease eventually colliding with Reigns when he made his return to WWE back in August. After attacking Drew McIntyre from behind, Kross looked at Reigns, pointed to his wrist, and said, "Tick tock." Kross' wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, then left an hourglass in the ring.

Kross and Reigns haven't collided yet, as Kross is currently in a feud with McIntyre. There's also the issue of both performers playing heel roles, so a matchup between the two may not be in the cards anytime soon.

For the immediate future, Reigns will be focused on his upcoming title defense against YouTube star Logan Paul. The two will collide at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5.