Ric Flair Finance Was One Of The Nature Boy's More Ridiculous Endeavors
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has built his persona around his catchphrase — being a "jet-flyin', limousine ridin', wheelin', dealin', kiss stealin' son of a gun." Living by this ethos, he has become a larger-than-life figure in the wrestling business; he's also become known for his relationship with money — both positively and negatively.
There's no question that "The Nature Boy" has flaunted his financial success — he has regularly worn expensive suits, entrance robes, and jewelry. However, he has also had his share of financial troubles. Flair did not pay taxes for a portion of his career, having his earnings garnished multiple times. He has also been married on five different occasions, which wound up requiring him to pay hefty amounts of alimony to his four exes in those divorces.
In addition, Flair would also go on to start a business that would hurt him financially and place him as a problem in the eyes of the law.
Ric Flair Finance
Ric Flair Finance was an online financial company created in September 2007. Flair teamed up with his business partner Chris Porter, hoping to create a mortgage company based on his popularity. They hoped to generate leads with the company and then refer them to lenders. RFF was even advertised on WWE television and before a NASCAR race in Delaware.
Flair would find out that his business model was "completely illegal" and would be penalized for not having a broker's license, which Porter reportedly told Flair they didn't need. The state of North Carolina would shut the company down for noncompliance.
Porter would sue flair for $115,000 on a $140,000 loan. He would also file for bankruptcy following the closure of the company.
In the years since, Flair has become a celebrity endorser for multiple products and companies; he's signed a merchandising contract with Adidas and created a cannabis product line called Ric Flair Drip. He has also teamed with Kitchen Data Systems to open a series of restaurants called Wooooo! Wings in six locations across the U.S.