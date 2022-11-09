Ric Flair Finance Was One Of The Nature Boy's More Ridiculous Endeavors

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has built his persona around his catchphrase — being a "jet-flyin', limousine ridin', wheelin', dealin', kiss stealin' son of a gun." Living by this ethos, he has become a larger-than-life figure in the wrestling business; he's also become known for his relationship with money — both positively and negatively.

There's no question that "The Nature Boy" has flaunted his financial success — he has regularly worn expensive suits, entrance robes, and jewelry. However, he has also had his share of financial troubles. Flair did not pay taxes for a portion of his career, having his earnings garnished multiple times. He has also been married on five different occasions, which wound up requiring him to pay hefty amounts of alimony to his four exes in those divorces.

In addition, Flair would also go on to start a business that would hurt him financially and place him as a problem in the eyes of the law.