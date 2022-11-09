Bruno Sammartino's Original WWE Title Belt Went Missing For 50 Years

The lineage of the current WWE Championship stretches back to 1963, with the first title reign being attributed to Buddy Rogers. However, Rogers would only hold the championship for a few short weeks before the formidable Bruno Sammartino would defeat him. Sammartino would go on to hold the title, then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship, for an astronomical 2,803 days.

With a title reign nearly eight years long under his belt, in addition to another four-year reign that began just two years after the first ended, it seems highly unlikely that any wrestler in the modern era will be able to catch up to Sammartino's time as champion. Throughout his reigns as champion, Sammartino defended the championship against the likes of Gorilla Monsoon, Killer Kowalski, George "The Animal" Steele, and many more.

Early in Sammartino's first reign, WWWF owner Vince McMahon Sr. commissioned a new championship to replace the belt he'd won from Buddy Rogers. The previous belt was returned to Rogers and would soon fade into history for a long time before being rediscovered a decade ago.