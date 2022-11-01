WWE NXT's Odyssey Jones Gives Update On Injury And Recovery

Odyssey Jones was one of many new names to arrive in"NXT" around the time the brand changed from the black and gold version to 2.0. Jones started his "NXT" career strong, advancing to the finals of the 2021 men's "NXT" Breakout Tournament, where he lost to Carmelo Hayes. Jones picked up major wins against the likes of Andre Chase and (in six-man tag action) Diamond Mine.

However, Jones' momentum was derailed due to suffering a major knee injury in an non-televised match against Saurav Gurjar. In January, Jones underwent surgery for a ruptured patella tendon. Appearing on "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast," Jones gave an update on his injury and recovery ahead of his return to "NXT" tonight, along with his thoughts on eventually taking on "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.

"I've been on the shelf for eight-nine months," Jones said. "I do think I could give him a run for his money. I do think I could give [Breakker] a different look than what he's gotten and what he has seen so far."

Jones has already returned to the ring, as he competed on a house show on October 28 against Javier Bernal. "I'm excited to be back," Jones said. "In the business they say ... you don't really learn how to work until after you get hurt.'"

