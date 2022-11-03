Hulk Hogan's Presidential Candidacy Gimmick Extended From The Ring To Late Night TV

As the sound of presidential music played over the arena speakers, a puzzled hush fell upon the live crowd at Nassau County Memorial Coliseum on the night of November 9, 1998. Flanked by "Secret Service" agents, "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan made his way to the ring through a sea of patriotic-themed confetti and balloons raining from the arena ceiling to make a big announcement on "WCW Nitro."

With a giant American Flag in the background and "Mean" Gene Okerlund holding the microphone, Hogan announced Eric Bischoff as his campaign manager and declared his candidacy for the 2000 U.S. presidential election. "If I can get America behind me, just like Minnesota got behind Jesse (Ventura), we shall turn the page, we shall give America a brand new start," he said. "And Hollywood, and all my people that love America, shall take us into the new millennium on a brand new start. I am here not only to serve but to protect my country."

When asked by Okerlund what party would he be representing, Hogan pointed out himself and Bischoff were in "heavy negotiations and strategic meetings" to form their campaign force and would "rock the world just like Jesse did."