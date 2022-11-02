Bret Hart's WarGames Match Was A WCW Experiment That Just Didn't Quite Work

After finding a great deal of success and even surpassing rival WWF in ratings during a stretch of the professional wrestling boom of the 1990s, WCW was a company that was on top of the world; that is until they began self-sabotaging with bizarre booking and lackluster live events that left fans walking away disappointed. Case in point: September 1998's WCW/NWO Fall Brawl: WarGames pay-per-view.

Fans had to put up with a number of strange decisions before the main event even began, from Chris Jericho defeating a Goldberg imposter in a fake-out, to Scott Hall's alcoholism being used as an angle, and even an exciting bout between the Steiners — Rick and Scott — that was cut short by ref stoppage after just five minutes due to a fake injury angle from Buff Bagwell; Bagwell wasn't even involved in the match. By the time the star-studded three-team main event rolled around, WCW fans in attendance were clearly in a poor mood, and things would not get better from there.

Though WarGames had historically been a team-based match, and this was the first WarGames bout to feature three teams, the winner of the main event would receive a shot at Goldberg's WCW World Heavyweight Championship. This logic is already questionable. What incentive was there for team members to work together when a title shot is on the line for the one who gets the pin?