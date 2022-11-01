Emma Disses Ronda Rousey's Dance Moves

Emma made her return to WWE on the October 28, 2022, edition of "WWE SmackDown," stepping up to the plate and answering Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, she found herself on the losing end — tapping out to Rousey after nearly seven minutes of action following Rousey attacking Emma's eyes.

During Emma's entrance, Rousey attempted to mock Emma and dance how she did while in "NXT" and in her early main roster run. Emma took to Twitter to discuss Rousey's moves: "Nice to see @RondaRousey is a big Emma fan... Unfortunately she's a worse dancer than me 🤣" This was Emma's first time back in a WWE ring since her 2017 release, which occurred after found herself coming up short in Asuka's second main roster match on "Raw." She wrestled outside of WWE following her release from the company under her real name, Tenille Dashwood, and found success both in and out of the ring. Inside, she most notably captured the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships alongside Madison Rayne as a team known as The Influence. The pairing held the titles for 106 days and defended them successfully three times before losing the belts to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie.

Outside of the ring, Emma and Madcap Moss began a real-life relationship, with both stars now being part of the "SmackDown" brand after once being in "NXT" at the same time. Emma and Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW, were two of the original women to receive a substantial amount of time to wrestle in "NXT," which would eventually lead towards a women's evolution in the company. Despite her efforts, Emma would not be lucky enough to win championship gold during her first run with WWE.