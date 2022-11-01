Halloween And Football Lead To Scary Viewership Numbers For WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" not only had the NFL to deal with on Monday night, but Halloween as well, and viewership saw the effects of both. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Halloween night and "Raw" for October 31 received a total average viewership of 1,501,000, down eight percent from last week's number of 1,640,000.

The 18-49 demographic was down significantly for the red brand as Monday night's episode was watched by an average of 470,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling for a 0.36 P18-49 rating. That's a 19 percent drop from the week before.

This is "Raw's" lowest overall viewership since the May 30 episode and its lowest 18-49 demographic number of the year. Worse than that, this is the program's third-lowest total viewership and second-lowest demographic number in its history on the USA Network.

Despite all that, "Raw" remained steady in the rankings. For cable originals, the key demographic was seventh, and in broadcast primetime, it ranked 11th. "Monday Night Football," which featured a divisional rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, dominated television with over ten million viewers and a total P18-49 rating of 3.27.

Going back a full year, both viewership numbers are down for "Raw." The November 1, 2021 episode was watched by 1,689,000 viewers on average, up 11 percent from Monday night. Last year's rating in the key P18-49 key demographic was 0.47, 23 percent higher than Monday's episode.

"Raw" was not short on star power either as Roman Reigns made a special appearance, Brock Lesnar showed up in the ring for a segment with Bobby Lashley and the main event had the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands as Asuka and Alexa Bliss dethroned Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.