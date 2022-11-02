Another 'Scrypts' Vignette On WWE NXT Has Fans Buzzing

Scrypts prepared "WWE NXT" of his "imminent start" through another mysterious vignette on the 11/01 episode of the show.

The hooded wrestler, presumably a debuting male Superstar, was seen spray painting his name on the walls of the WWE Performance Center, as another voicemail with an altered voice played in the background. This time around, Scrypts implied that he had been ignored by WWE higher-ups, and possibly denied a job in the promotion.

"You can screen my calls but you cannot screen my fury," Scrypts said via the voice message. "One by one you all shall fall, so just let it happen, as it's written on the walls. Coming to NXT almost feels like home. Because inside those ropes the canvas will be the place how I express how I feel in my bones. I will leave my mark, and I warned you all on my imminent start. Sincerely, Scrypts."

During the introductory vignette that aired last week, Scrpyts threatened to "rip all of NXT apart" through a voicemail left on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fans on social media are buzzing about the two vignettes, speculating over the identity of the mysterious wrestler. There was initially a theory that Scrptys could possibly be T-BAR, FKA Dominik Dijakovic, returning to "WWE NXT" with a new character. However, that theory can be dispelled seeing as separate vignettes for Dijakovic's return have aired over the past few weeks.

It appears WWE is truly committed to the Scrptys storyline. Earlier on Tuesday, a fan on social media noted that the text "Scrptys" was scribbled on the walls of the WWE Performance Center hours before "WWE NXT" went on the air.