Brian Pillman Jr. Recalls Convesation With Steve Austin Before Joining Wrestling

Even though Brian Pillman Jr.'s late father was a pro wrestling star, following in his footsteps was not a surefire path. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Pillman Jr. recalled a conversation he had with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when he was in college about possibly pursuing a career in pro wrestling.

"I get a DM from 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin," Pillman Jr. said. "He's like, 'Hey bud, you know, I've got this weightlifting belt that was your dad's. I want to give it to you. ... Me and your pops were best buds. I want to tell you some stories. You got a minute?' I'm like, 'Do I have a minute? ... I'll skip class.'"

Pillman Jr., who currently wrestles for AEW as one half of the Varsity Blonds, continued: "I just stand outside the little campus building and chat with Steve Austin for about 45 minutes. "He tells me some great s*** and by the end of it, I thought, 'You know what Steve, I've been thinking, I'm here, I'm about to graduate school and start a bulls*** job.' I was like, 'You think I could ever get into the pro wrestling business?' He's like, 'I want to let you know your dad would want you to do whatever would make you happy, you know what I mean?' He's like, 'This business ain't going anywhere.' He's like, 'Don't do it just to do it.'"

Austin and Brian Pillman were a tag team in the 1990s in WCW known as the Hollywood Blondes. They went on to win the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championships. Pillman died of a heart attack in 1997 at the age of 35; Pillman Jr. was 4 at the time.

