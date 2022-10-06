Julia Hart Gives Candid Thoughts About Breaking Away From Varsity Blondes

Since leaving the Varsity Blondes and joining the House of Black earlier this year, Julia Hart has fully immersed herself in her dark, new character. Responding to a fan question on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Hart shared that she hasn't looked back when it comes to her old faction.

"I don't regret it at all," Hart said about leaving her former group. "There's not one part of me that regrets it at all, no. [Am I] still friends with them? I don't know. I don't really talk to them much. ... I just haven't seen them in a long time, they haven't been at TV in a while, so I don't know. But yeah, not a part of me regrets it. I can say that."

Hart was involved in a storyline that saw her being corrupted by Malakai Black as the House of Black feuded against the Varsity Blondes. After being sprayed by Black's black mist, Hart began wearing an eye-patch and her demeanor changed, as the once happy-go-lucky cheerleader is now dark and brooding. After a long build, she eventually joined the House of Black by helping the group against Death Triangle.

As Hart alluded, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. of the Varsity Blondes have largely disappeared from AEW programming since their feud against the House of Black concluded. The duo last appeared in August, losing to The Gunn Club. Prior to that, Garrison shared his thoughts on Hart's change in character, stating that he thought the change suited her and that he was "happy for her" in her new role.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.