Julia Hart turning heel and aligning with Malakai Black was a slowly-built situation but one fans did see coming, and even though Griff Garrison was on the other side of the turn, he has confessed that “it’s a good move for her”.

Garrison has been teaming up with Brian Pillman Jr. since early in his AEW career and Hart was a big part of their overall gimmick as she accompanied them to the ring with her cheerleader character. But her personality began to change after she was sprayed in the face with Black’s mist. This ultimately led to her joining forces with him and his darker faction.

The entire storyline was the biggest opportunity The Varsity Blonds have had thus far in AEW, and he admitted to “The A2theK Wrestling Show” that he doesn’t “want to believe something is happening until you do it,” which is why he was reserved about the idea of working against the former “NXT” Champion until it actually came to fruition.

“It led to probably the coolest moment of my career thus far, which was being able to wrestle him [Black] one-on-one on prime-time television in my hometown, at the Greensboro Coliseum,” he said. “Just because I went to every wrestling show that there was at the Greensboro Coliseum when I was a kid, just to be able to go back and have a singles match on national television against him in front of all my family and friends, it was probably the coolest moment of my career.”

Hart eventually turned heel at AEW’s Double Or Nothing, which took place six months after the first interaction she had with Black. She appeared as a surprise in the middle of the ring, spitting mist at PAC in order to help the House Of Black pick up a victory, and since then, she has been working with them, signified by the paint to her eye.

She has completely changed up her look since turning heel, with the current character being a far cry from the happy-go-lucky cheerleader she was previously. Garrison weighed in on the opportunity that Hart has been given and how the darker elements actually suit her as a person.

“I think that fits her, honestly. Yes, she’s a cheerleader but I think that fits her, knowing the real Julia Hart. I think that gimmick fits her and I’m happy for her,” Garrison said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The A2theK Wrestling Show” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts