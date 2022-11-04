The Rock's 12 Most Entertaining Feuds In WWE

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest names in entertainment, having built his mainstream career from the ground up during the past two decades. Over the years, he's starred in everything from "The Mummy Returns" to "Black Adam," which has afforded him the chance to collaborate with Under Armour, introduce the world to Teremana Tequila, and become the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Although, to professional wrestling fans, no matter which career path Johnson takes, he'll always be the jabroni-beating, pie-eating, trail-blazing, eyebrow-raising "People's Champion," the Rock.

The Rock made his WWE — then WWF — debut at the 1996 Survivor Series as the plucky Rocky Maivia. The rookie teamed with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Marc Mero, and the Stalker to defeat Goldust, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Crush, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley. While he put on an impressive showing, it took him some time to find his footing in the WWF, but when he inevitably did, it became apparent that one of the most all-around talented stars in the wrestling game had come into his own. For proof of this, look no further than some of the rivalries he took part in from the late '90s to the early 2010s.

Throughout his entire WWE career, the Rock has stood toe-to-toe with some of the all-time greats. Here are his most entertaining feuds from his time as an active in-ring competitor.