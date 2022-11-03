Why Shawn Michaels Was Fired By WWE After Only Two Weeks In 1987

Shawn Michaels is often viewed as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots and step inside the ring. While The Heartbreak Kid went on to capture various titles in WWE, including the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship a combined four times, it wasn't always sunny skies for the eventual two-time Hall of Famer. Back in 1987, he and his tag team partner Marty Jannetty — known as The Midnight Rockers in American Wrestling Association (AWA) — were signed by WWE. However, their initial stint with the company would last just two weeks.

Michaels was just 20 years old when he debuted for AWA, ultimately winning tag team championship gold alongside Jannetty before Vince McMahon came calling. However, it didn't take long for them to be sent packing by WWE — partly due to immaturity on his end, combined with alleged fabrications of what really transpired.

Shawn Michaels said that the head booker told him and Jannetty to go to a bar, but instead of simply mingling with everyone like the booker advised, his immaturity at the time led to him taking a bottle and breaking it over his head in an attempt to match their partying ways. While HBK claimed McMahon didn't believe the story of them supposedly trashing the bar, the former WWE chairman realized they weren't quite ready for his promotion.