Raven Believes Politics Will Cost Him Big WWE Honor

In a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, recently inducted Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven revealed one regret about his career. "I would've liked to have been world champion in New York," he said. "But you know, that's a hell of a lot of politics." It is those "politics" that has led Raven to believe he will never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. "A lot of the heat's my fault though because I had to be the smartest guy in the room," he said. "Even if I wasn't, I had to act like I was so I burned my own bridges. I knew it back then but couldn't help it."

Though his career spanned four decades with over two dozen championships in various promotions, Raven viewed it as a "failure" for the longest time due to not becoming WWE World Champion. It wasn't until he spent time on a psychologist's couch that the former leader of Raven's Flock in WCW became content with his career.

"I went to a psychologist and eventually, she pointed out, 'the only one holding you to a higher standard is you. You don't have to hold yourself to that standard. Your career was incredibly successful,'" revealed Raven on the "Prime Time with Sean Mooney" podcast. "And she goes, 'Let me ask you this: if someone else had your career, what would you tell them?' Well they had an incredibly successful career. 'Then why can't you let yourself have that?' And that's what I dealt with and that's what we went through over and over until I finally accepted the fact that I had a hell of a goddamn career."



