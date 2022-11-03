WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle

One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.

Since Orton's injury, Riddle has continued his partnership with "The Viper" on-screen, mentioning him several times throughout his absence. Riddle's rivals, including Seth Rollins, have even mocked him for his partnership with Orton, teasing that a big payoff to Orton's return would happen.

According to WrestleVotes, the plans for Orton's return involved the veteran "immediately" turning on his tag team partner. The report mentions, however, that these plans were "drawn up" when Vince McMahon was in charge and not current Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, so things could've changed.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Orton, 42, will be returning to the ring any time soon. A recent report said that there is a lot of concern in WWE over the severity of his back injury.