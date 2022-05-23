The Usos may have become the Unified Tag Team Champions on “WWE SmackDown” last week, but it was a near thing.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the call to actually have a title change happen was made late. WWE had been promoting RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. the Usos since the previous episode of “SmackDown,” but the only thing set in stone was the post-match beatdown from the Bloodline. In terms of who was actually going to walk away with both sets of titles, WWE apparently went back and forth on it, with Vince McMahon himself making the final call. The WWE Chairman felt that because the match had been so heavily promoted, it made sense to commit to a winner.

Of course, the unification match between the two teams was originally slated to take place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, but the company changed direction at the last minute. That match became a six-man tag team bout which saw Drew McIntyre team with RK-Bro to face all three members of the Bloodline.

WWE is currently running storyline injuries to both Riddle and Orton following the post-match attack by the Bloodline, with the company putting out the following statement:

“As a result of a vicious attack by The Bloodline in the wake of SmackDown’s Tag Team Title Unification Match, Riddle has suffered a bruised hip and lower back and both he and Randy Orton are undergoing medical evaluation.”

This could all be in service of setting up future storylines with Roman Reigns — it’s been reported that both Riddle and Orton are set to get Undisputed WWE Universal Championship matches soon. The former “NXT” Tag Team Champion is supposedly slated to face Reigns at WWE Money In The Bank, while Orton will compete with the Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam. According to these reports, neither member of RK-Bro is currently set to defeat Reigns, who will defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash At The Castle.

