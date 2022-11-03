The Origins Of Chris Jericho's Bizarre New Japan Gimmick, Super Liger

Chris Jericho has earned a reputation as a master of reinvention, introducing multiple compelling character twists over a legendary 32-year career. But there's at least one Jericho alter ego that he'd probably prefer to forget: the infamous Super Liger persona that he donned for one ill-fated match against a surly Koji Kanemoto on January 4, 1997.

As Jericho explained in his best-selling autobiography, "A Lion's Tale," Super Liger resulted from WCW's longstanding partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling. One day, he received a call from Brad Rheingans, the hall-of-fame wrestler working as a liaison between WCW and NJPW. Asking for Jericho's measurements, Rheingans explained that Jericho would be debuting at NJPW's big annual Tokyo Dome show as the costumed Super Liger, the evil doppelgänger of the popular Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

The promotion had previous success with characters like Black Tiger, a nemesis of the famous anime-inspired wrestler Tiger Mask. For this reason, it made sense to introduce a dark rival for the colorful Jushin Liger. However, Super Liger's debut seemed cursed from the start.