Iran Denies Impending Attack On Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

The Iranian government is denying a claim by Saudi Arabia that it is planning an attack on the kingdom, which is hosting the November 5 broadcast of WWE's Crown Jewel in the capital city of Riyadh. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Iran's foreign ministry refuted a Saudi intelligence report that said Iran was planning to launch an attack on Saudi Arabia and Ebril, Iraq — the latter location includes a U.S. military presence.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, dismissed the Saudi claim as "baseless" and insisted that his government was focused on diplomacy within the region. "It will carry on with that seriously," Mr. Kanaani said. Iran's tensions with Saudi Arabia — led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — have increased recently, as Iran has been rocked with massive street protests following the death of a young woman in September who was detained by the morality police for not following rules regarding attire. Iran's government blamed the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel for ratcheting up the growing unrest within its nation.

WWE stated that it had "security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues" during Saturday's Crown Jewel event, which includes Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, Bianca Belair defending her "Raw" Women's Title against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match, The Usos defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch), and Asuka and Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against former champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Other WWE talent scheduled for Crown Jewel include Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.