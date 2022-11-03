Sloane Jacobs Comments On Her WWE Release And Future

Sloane Jacobs has made her first comment about her future since being released by the WWE earlier this week. Jacobs, 19, was part of the WWE's recent wave of wrestlers released from the company's developmental "NXT" brand. On Wednesday, it was reported the WWE released Jacobs, as well as Bodhi Hayward, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng.

The wrestler, whose real name is Amelia Herr, took to social media Thursday and confirmed her release. In doing so, Jacobs wrote a piece of advice to herself: "Bend, don't break."

"No matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on TV," Jacobs wrote. "Thank you NXT for helping me learn and grow these past months. Now onto whatever is next."

Jacobs, who performed under the name "Notorious Mimi" on the independent scene, found quick success throughout the first few years of her career, winning seven championships since her debut in 2019. She briefly performed with AEW throughout 2021, where she competed in four matches — all losing efforts — before signing with WWE in March after trying out for the "NXT" brand in December 2021. Jacobs debuted on "NXT" television on March 29 in a match against Nikkita Lyons, and was entered into the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament in May, losing to Fallon Henley in the first round. Since then, she primarily wrestled on "NXT Level Up," with her final "Level Up" match ending in a loss to Indi Hartwell. WWE SVP James Kimball has previously revealed WWE's six-month evaluation period for new recruits, a timeline that roughly maps onto Jacob's WWE tenure.